Justice Ministry to Beef Up Penalties on Sex Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

Adults who have sexual relations with minors under the age of 16 may soon be criminally prosecuted regardless of whether it's a consensual act.In response to criticism of lukewarm measures, South Korea’s Justice Ministry decided to push for the revision of the criminal code to strengthen the punishment of sex crimes, including raising the age for statutory rape from 13 to 16.The ministry will also seek to create the charge of "preliminary conspiracy" to enable punishing people just for conspiring and preparing to commit a sexual crime. Other legislation will make stalking and luring victims for sexual exploitation punishable by law.The ministry explained that under planned revisions, every participant in an organized sex crime will now be sought for indictment and considered an accomplice, while allegations of creating a criminal organization will also be subject to heavy penalties.Individuals who share sexually exploitative videos on mobile messengers will also be held accountable as co-conspirators.Legislative efforts will also be made to disclose the identity of convicted criminals related to the production, sale, distribution and possession of sex videos involving minors.