N. Korea Releases All Under Quarantine in S. Pyongan, N. Hwanghae, Rason

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said it has released all those who were under quarantine over novel coronavirus concerns in South Pyongan and North Hwanghae Provinces as well as the city of Rason.The state-run Korean Central Television said Saturday that lifting the quarantine continues according to regulations while hygiene campaigns and medical monitoring have strengthened.It said that all foreign nationals have been released from quarantine and will be guaranteed normal everyday activities after the 30-day monitoring period.North Korea closed its borders with China in late January and put international travelers and those who were in contact with the travelers under a maximum 40-day quarantine at home or in designated facilities for medical examination.As North Korea maintains its claim that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, Korean Central News Agency said that there were two-thousand-280 people under quarantine as of March 27.