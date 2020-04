Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported eight new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the accumulated total to ten-thousand-661.Sunday’s count represents the first time in 61 days that daily infections dropped below ten. The daily figure had been hovering below 30 for five straight days before falling below 20 on Saturday.According to the country's health authorities, of the eight new cases, three were reported from Seoul and Incheon, while three others occurred in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province. Two cases were detected during entry quarantine checkups.An additional 105 patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, bringing that total to eight-thousand-42. Two more people succumbed to the virus, putting the country's death toll at 234.