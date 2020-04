Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has surpassed South Korea both in terms of the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases and death toll.According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK on Sunday, the country reported 584 new cases the previous day, raising the country's total to eleven-thousand-145.Japan added more than 500 cases for the fourth consecutive day, surpassing South Korea, which reported just eight new cases on Sunday to bring the total to one-thousand-661.Japan's COVID-19 death toll rose by 17 to 237 on Sunday, while the comparable figure for South Korea came to 234.