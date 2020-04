Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he recently received a "nice note" from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.According to Reuters, Trump made the remarks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19 at the White House when asked about Washington's message to its adversaries such as North Korea, Russia, China and Iran.Trump said that he received a nice note from Kim recently, adding he thinks the United States is "doing fine" with North Korea. He did not elaborate on the contents of the note.Trump then reaffirmed his good relationship with Kim, saying that it's not a bad thing to have a good relationship.He also downplayed the North's short-range missile tests, saying that he sees North Korea is testing short-range missiles, and they have been doing it for a long time.