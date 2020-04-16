Moon, Trump Discuss COVID-19 Cooperation, N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and United States President Donald Trump held phone talks on Saturday to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula and cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a written briefing that Moon held telephone discussions with Trump for 30 minutes from 10 p.m. Saturday.During the talks, Trump congratulated Moon on his party's landslide victory in the parliamentary elections, calling it a "strong victory."In response, Moon reportedly said that a remarkable drop in the country's new coronavirus infections was of big help to the election win.The spokesperson said that Trump also praised South Korea's handling of COVID-19, calling it the "best model" for countries. Trump also expressed his appreciation for Seoul's assistance to the United States in procuring test kits.The two leaders reportedly agreed to continue their cooperation in quarantine to respond to COVID-19 and reaffirmed the principle of providing North Korea with humanitarian aid.