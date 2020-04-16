Moon Stresses 'Employment' to Overcome Worst Economic Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that the key to overcome the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic is to "protect jobs," calling for national cooperation and solidarity to revive the economy.The president made the remarks at a national ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the April 19 Revolution, the country's historic pro-democracy movement led by students in 1960.In the ceremony held at the April 19 National Cemetery in Seoul, Moon said that the country's fight against the coronavirus has been driven by the power of a mature sense of citizenship based on the April 19 spirit.Moon said that cooperation between labor and management is crucial for "maintaining employment," stressing the need to help companies and workers and protect the lives of small business owners and the self-employed.The president also announced a plan to seek the inscription of documentary heritage related to the pro-democracy movement on UNESCO's global Memory of the World Register.This marks the first time Moon attended the ceremony since taking office in May 2017.