Photo : YONHAP News

A flight carrying South Korean coronavirus test kits arrived in Brazil on Saturday.The flight arrived at Viracopos International Airport near Campinas City in Sao Paulo, carrying test kits that have the capacity for 574-thousand tests.The shipment is the second batch of the Korean medical equipment purchased by the Sao Paulo state government via its affiliate research institute.The first batch, comprising 726-thousand test kits, was sent last week.The purchase was reportedly arranged with cooperation by the South Korean Consulate General in Brazil and the local branch office of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Corporation.Brazil reported over 33-thousand COVID-19 cases and more than 21-hundred deaths.