More Elementary School Students to Resume Classes Online Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

An additional one-point-46 million elementary school students are set to begin the spring semester with online classes on Monday amid the nationwide battle against the novel coronavirus.Under the government's three-stage plan to open the new school year, elementary school students in grades one through three are scheduled to begin the new semester via remote learning on Monday.The move marks the full opening of the new school year with online classes for about five-point-four million elementary, middle and high school students across the country.Grade one and two students will use online classes provided by the national educational channel EBS as they have difficulties using smart devices.The Education Ministry has continually tested the system to ensure the smooth operation of EBS online classes and e-learning sites to prevent any technical problems and access failures.