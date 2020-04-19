N. Korea Denies Sending Letter to Trump Recently

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Sunday denied that a letter was sent to U.S. President Donald Trump, less than a day after Trump said he received a "nice note" from leader Kim Jong-un.The denial comes after Trump made the remarks on Saturday during a press briefing on the coronavirus at the White House.In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, the chief of the foreign service news department at the North's Foreign Ministry said there was no letter addressed to Trump recently from Kim.The official said that Trump could have referred to the personal letters that had been exchanged in the past, but they can't be sure.The official added that the North will look into the matter to see if the U.S. leadership seeks anything in feeding the "ungrounded" story to the media.The official then warned that relations between the U.S. and North Korean leaders "are not an issue to be taken up just for diversion nor it should be misused for meeting selfish purposes."