Top Office: Trump Mentioned Letter from N. Korean Leader in Phone Talks with Moon

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he received a "nice note" from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently, before mentioning the matter to the media.An official at Moon's top office told reporters on Sunday that President Trump mentioned the letter to Moon during a phone call on Saturday, saying that he received a "warm letter" from Kim.Trump later told reporters the same news at a press briefing at the White House on Saturday.North Korea, however, dismissed Trump's comment as "ungrounded" the next day, saying that there was no letter addressed recently to the U.S. president from Kim.Meanwhile, presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said on Sunday that Trump said he made his call to President Moon primarily to congratulate him on the major election victory last week.Kang said that President Trump used the expression "friend" for President Moon and said the only purpose of his call was to offer congratulations.