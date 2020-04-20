Menu Content

S. Korea to Maintain 'Partially Eased' Social Distancing until May 5

Write: 2020-04-20 09:01:03Update: 2020-04-20 10:40:42

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to maintain its social distancing campaign until May 5, but will ease the guidelines for religious gatherings and some facilities. 

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced the decision on Sunday during a government meeting on COVID-19 responses in Seoul. 

Chung said that the nation will keep practicing social distancing until May 5 -- maintaining distance from others in public places, daily sanitizing and wearing masks. 

The government has decided to maintain its administrative orders in place for four kinds of facilities that tend to be crowded -- religious facilities, bars, gyms and cram schools. But the government's strong recommendation for temporary closure will be lifted on the condition that they comply with strict quarantine rules. 

The prime minister said the government will also begin to allow essential qualification tests or recruitment exams.
