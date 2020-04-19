Iran: US Sanctions Blocked Imports of S. Korean Test Kits

Photo : YONHAP News

Iran has claimed that U.S. sanctions blocked imports of South Korean coronavirus test kits.Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Kianush Jahanpur made the claim in a Twitter post on Sunday, disclosing an international financial message recently sent by South Korea's Woori Bank to Iran's Keshavarzi Bank.Jahanpur said that Woori Bank refused to take over an import letter of credit for five-point-three billion won issued by the Iranian bank, citing U.S. sanctions against Iran.If Woori Bank refuses to take over the import letter of credit, it is impossible for Iran to import the kits because the Korean test kit exporter cannot receive payment.Jahanpur blasted the U.S. for blocking Iran's imports of medical supplies, saying that the message displays the U.S.' anti-humane, ruthless and criminal pressure.