Gov't, Ruling Party Remain at Odds over Emergency Relief Payments

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling bloc has failed to reach an agreement on the government's plan to offer emergency disaster relief payments to South Korean households to help ease the economic impact of COVID-19.Top officials from the government, the presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) held a closed meeting on Sunday evening at the prime minister's official residence in central Seoul.The government reportedly insisted on sticking to a seven-point-six trillion won extra budget plan, which was compiled based on its initial proposal to offer the relief funds to households in the bottom 70 percent of household income.However, the ruling party is said to have called for expanding the budget to offer disaster relief money to every household, which is likely to require an additional three to four trillion won.The government said it will continue consulting with the ruling party while watching the party's discussions with opposition parties.