US Ambassador Tweets about Delivery of Global Hawk to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said on Sunday that a Global Hawk high-altitude unmanned aircraft was delivered to South Korea this week.Harris said in a Tweet that it's a "great day" for the two countries' alliance, while offering congratulations to the U.S.-South Korea Security Cooperation teams on delivering the Global Hawk to South Korea.Harris also posted a picture of a Global Hawk parked in a hangar at an unidentified location, with the national flags of the allies hanging on a wall behind it.The envoy and South Korean military officials did not mention how many units were delivered, but it appears one unit was delivered a couple of days ago.Under a 2011 deal, Seoul purchased four units from the United States. The first aircraft was delivered late last year, but the South Korean military did not disclose it to the public.The delivery of the third Global Hawk will reportedly come within this month, with the remaining unit expected to arrive within the first half of the year.