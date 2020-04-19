Prime Minister Underlines Meticulous Quarantine Efforts amid Eased Social Distancing

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has stressed the need for meticulous quarantine measures that will support efforts to lower COVID-19 risks amid eased guidelines for social distancing.Chung unveiled the stance on Monday when he chaired a government meeting on COVID-19 responses in Seoul.His remarks came as the government decided to maintain its social distancing campaign until May 5, but eased the guidelines for religious gatherings and some facilities.Chung urged related government agencies to exert all-out quarantine efforts at recreational forests, outside public facilities and test venues that will resume operations in line with the eased guidelines.On the rate of infections showing signs of stabilizing three months after the first case was reported, Chung attributed the latest development to the medical personnel treating patients at the risk of their own personal safety and to the public’s active participation in social distancing.Chung said the experience from the past three months has given South Korea confidence that it can win the fight against COVID-19. However, he was also quick to add that such experience has also demonstrated that such a fight won’t end easily given the nature of the coronavirus.