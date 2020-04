Photo : YONHAP News

Physical checkups for potential conscripts have resumed after two months of suspension to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus at military barracks.The Military Manpower Administration(MMA) said in a press release that starting Monday, it will carry out the examinations only for those who wish to undergo them.The military suspended the checkups for conscript candidates on February 24 for a period of two weeks, but had to extend it for a total of eight weeks amid the continued spread of the virus.The administration said that the resumption of the checkups was an inevitable measure to avoid continued postponement in military recruitment and minimize inconveniences from delayed enlistment.