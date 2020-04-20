S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Rise by 13 to 10,674

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 10-thousand-674.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) reported the latest figure compiled in the past 24 hours through 12 a.m. Monday. It marks a slight increase from eight on Sunday, but extended the rally of less-than-30 daily additions to eight days.Three of the thirteen cases were from Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, but there were no cases reported in Seoul.Busan and North Gyeongsang Province each reported two cases.More than half of the new cases, or seven patients, were recent arrivals from overseas, including four detected at airport quarantine booths.The virus-related death toll grew by two to 236, while eight-thousand-114 patients, up 72 from a day earlier, have been released from quarantine after making full recoveries.