Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s NHK said the country reported 374 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday alone, bringing the total number of infections to 11-thousand-519.The total figure includes passengers from the cruise ship, Diamond Princess, which saw a large number of coronavirus cases.The Japanese government is currently estimating the number of cases without counting infections related to the cruise ship. Even if such cases are excluded, the number of COVID-19 infections in Japan was higher than those in South Korea by 133 as of 12 a.m. Monday.Most of Japan’s COVID-19 patients are in isolation, nearly four times the number of patients in South Korea, as many Korean patients have made full recoveries and come out of treatment.