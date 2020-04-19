Survey: Moon's Approval Rating Reaches Highest Level in 18 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has reached its highest level in 18 months.According to a poll conducted by Realmeter on two-thousand-530 voters nationwide from last Monday to Friday, Moon's approval rating stood at 58-point-three percent, up three-point-nine percentage points from the previous week. The latest figure is the highest to be posted since the fourth week of October in 2018, when the president’s approval rating reached 58-point-seven percent.Meanwhile, the survey found that negative views on Moon's leadership fell four-point-seven percentage points to 37-point-six percent.Realmeter cited that the gap between those who thought Moon is doing a good job and those who thought the opposite reached 20-point-seven percentage points. It’s the largest gap since the fourth week of October 2018.The survey also found that the ruling Democratic Party saw its approval rating surge to the highest level in 21 months at 46-point-eight percent, clearly demonstrating the bandwagon effect resulting from the party’s landslide victory in the general elections.The main opposition United Future Party, on the other hand, saw its rating plunge to the lowest level since its founding, standing at 28-point-four percent.The poll, commissioned by local broadcaster YTN, has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-nine percentage points.