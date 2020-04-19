Moon Vows to Ensure Disabled Don't Suffer Greater Damage from Inequality

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in vowed to take lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and improve state systems to ensure that the disabled community in the country doesn’t suffer greater damage from inequality during disasters.Marking the 40th National Disabled Persons' Day on Monday, Moon wrote on his social media account that the disabled are more vulnerable to disasters, adding that the country was reminded of such reality during the latest outbreak.The president said he has given serious thought on ways to better inform the disabled community during disasters, to supply quarantine items including masks and to support the disabled and their families amid social distancing.Moon pledged to do more to introduce customized services for the disabled and their families and to improve policies following the abolition of the government's disability grade system last year.Stressing that every person is valuable, Moon said all human beings are free and equal in terms of dignity and rights from the moment they are born.