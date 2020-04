Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is looking to provide protective health masks to countries struggling in the fight against COVID-19 around the world, but only if the domestic supply is stabilized.A government official said on Monday that Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun recently ordered related ministries to look into sending masks to other countries, giving certain nations priority.The official said the countries being considered first are ally U.S., 15 other Korean War allies and neighbor Japan.The final decision will be made after taking into account domestic mask supply and public opinion.Seoul also expects the mask provisions to help promote national dignity during the global crisis.