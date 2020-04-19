Last Group of First to Third Graders Begin Spring Semester Online

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Seven weeks after the school year was first postponed in early March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the last group of elementary school students in South Korea joined senior students in online distance learning. While some ran into technical problems, parents of young children struggled to keep them focused.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: Grades one through three in elementary schools across South Korea began their delayed new academic year through online distance learning on Monday. They are the final group to join the country's unprecedented online-only semester that started on April 9.With the additional one-point-46 million students, a total of five-point-four million elementary to high school students are accessing various distance learning programs amid prolonged concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic.While third graders are logging onto remote learning platforms like senior students, younger first and second graders are resuming their studies through Education Broadcasting System(EBS) television programs and learning materials from schools.Parents or legal guardians will have to confirm the younger students' attendance with teachers through mobile messenger applications on their behalf.Similar to repeated network access problems experienced by senior students, the students had trouble logging onto platforms, including EBS Online Class, raising concerns over the marginalization of students in regions with less web accessibility.As for grades one and two, parents complained of having to assist children with everything, from checking attendance to completing online and offline tasks.Parents with two or more children faced the dilemma of dividing up their time for each child while also doing house chores. Some parents even opted to take leave from work to be with their children.Meanwhile, the Education Ministry said it is carefully considering the option of conducting both distance and in-school learning, after the government extended social distancing until May 5.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.