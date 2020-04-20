PM Chung Urges Immediate Execution of Relief Fund Payments

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Monday urged swift parliamentary approval of the government's extra budget aimed at providing emergency relief funds to the public to help with the economic fallout from COVID-19.In a budget speech at the National Assembly, Chung said that people's lives have been driven to the edge and asked parliament to quickly pass the supplementary budget.The government on Thursday submitted to the Assembly a seven-point-six trillion won budget bill, the second of its kind, in order to provide a maximum of one million won in cash assistance to 70 percent of all households.Chung said citizens claim they can no longer hold out with their daily lives disrupted due to the pandemic as students can't go to school and companies and business owners struggle to survive. He said the government has worked day and night to overcome the crisis but it's still not enough.He said the emergency relief fund will help guarantee some income and serve to boost spending, stressing that its immediate execution is most important.The prime minister said the government is making thorough preparations so the payments can be provided as soon as the budget is approved by parliament. He also asked for understanding in leaving out the highest earning 30 percent over fairness and due to limited funds.