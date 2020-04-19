Mask Purchase Guidelines Taking Root with Inventories Rising

Photo : YONHAP News

Face mask purchasing guidelines introduced in early March seem to have taken root with people no longer lining up to buy them and supplies increasing.According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Monday, inventory is growing at more pharmacies while the number of buyers has declined from nearly 20 million in the first week of April to some 16 million in the third week.But the government says it will continue to improve on loopholes to minimize public inconvenience.For instance, starting Monday, family members who do not physically live together will be allowed to buy masks for their elderly parents, hospitalized patients or expectant mothers.Foreigners who do not have health insurance will also be allowed to buy masks distributed through public channels from now on, if they present their alien registration ID.Under the current system, people can buy two masks per week at pharmacies or post offices on designated days depending on their year of birth.