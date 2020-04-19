N. Korea Refutes Claims Kim Jong-un Sent Letter to Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea promptly denied U.S. media reports that regime leader Kim Jong-un recently sent a personal letter to President Donald Trump, citing claims made by Trump. Pyongyang warned against misusing relations between the two leaders for "selfish purposes."Choi You Sun reports.Report: In a statement on Sunday, North Korea's Foreign Ministry refuted reports by U.S. media outlets that regime leader Kim Jong-un recently sent a personal letter to U.S. President Donald Trump.Stating that Trump may have referred to the leaders' past exchange of letters, the ministry said it would look thoroughly into U.S. intentions behind "feeding the ungrounded story to the media."Pyongyang then warned against talking lightly about relations between the two leaders, saying "it shouldn't be misused for fulfilling selfish purposes," apparently referring to the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November.During a press briefing on Saturday, Trump claimed he recently received a "nice note" from Kim, without elaborating further, insisting that they have maintained a good relationship.As for the North's recent missile firings, Trump downplayed Pyongyang's short-range missile tests, saying they have been testing them for a long time.A key official at South Korea's presidential office relayed to reporters on Sunday that Trump told President Moon Jae-in he had received a "warm letter" from Kim during their phone conversation the previous day.Despite the prolonged impasse in their denuclearization negotiations, Trump and Kim have exchanged personal correspondence, with the most recent from Trump in March, in which he offered to help the North contain the novel coronavirus.At the time, Kim's younger sister Kim Yo-jong said the regime leader had mentioned his special personal relations with Trump and appreciated the personal letter, without stating whether Kim had sent a response.In January, Trump sent a congratulatory message to Kim for his birthday.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.