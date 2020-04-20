Moon Vows to Overcome Current COVID-19 Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday described last week’s general elections as the Korean people coming together to overcome the coronavirus outbreak.Chairing a meeting of his top aides, Moon said the most pressing national task is combating the crisis, adding that lives must be protected and the economy revived before anything else.He called COVID-19 a brutal pandemic that can be likened to a third world with its human casualty and economic and social toll. As a result of the virus, he said the global economy is falling into the worst recession since the Great Depression.The president also called for ruling and opposition parties to join forces to ride out the outbreak, viewed as a call for cooperation in implementing various government measures, including the approval of a second extra budget.He asked the ruling party to hold a sense of infinite responsibility alongside the government and concentrate all its capabilities on overcoming the current crisis. Moon also appealed for the opposition's cooperation, saying the government will always listen to their opinions.