S. Korea's Pro Baseball League to Open Preseason Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's professional baseball league is set to open preseason this week following a month-long delay due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.The Korea Baseball Organization’s(KBO) exhibition season will start on Tuesday, with its ten clubs playing four games each through April 27.The KBO was previously forced to call off the preseason from March 14 to 24, as well as the March 28 Opening Day.The players and fans, however, will have to get used to the "new normal." The games, set to be televised, are to be played without fans and the players will be recommended to wear masks in the clubhouse and all areas of the stadium, except for the field and the dugout.Players will also be advised not to shake hands or give high-fives with bare hands, and spitting will be "strictly prohibited."All umpires must wear masks and plastic gloves, and they will be banned from making any physical contact with the players.