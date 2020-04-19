Gyeonggi Province to Pay Disaster Relief to 109,000 Foreign Residents

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province says it will pay disaster relief to foreigners who have married a South Korean national or those with permanent resident status in the province after mid-May.The provincial government announced Monday that eligible foreign residents can apply for a 100-thousand-won prepaid card by visiting their local community welfare center after the middle of next month.Those who apply will have to wait three to five days for approval, after which the cards will be ready for use by late May.The provincial government said it decided to expand the eligibility for relief funds in consideration of local governments' duty to support multicultural families and permanent residents' right to vote in local elections.Some 109-thousand foreigners are expected to benefit from the one-off payments.