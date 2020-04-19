KCDC Chief Warns Possible Second Wave of COVID-19 Infections in Winter

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean health authorities say the COVID-19 threat is not likely to end soon despite the significant slowdown in new cases, warning there could be a second wave of infections in the winter.Jeong Eun-kyeong, the director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC), said during a regular briefing Monday that may be a trend of coronavirus cases surging and easing repeatedly before peaking again in the winter due to seasonal factors.Jeong said the widespread view among many experts is that the fight against the infectious disease is not going to end anytime soon because of the virus' high infection rate and the fact that there are many people who are infected but show no symptoms.She said the lack of related studies, including how immunity to the virus is formed and how long it lasts, will also likely make the battle against COVID-19 a long one, adding there is a chance the virus will persist for several years.Amid concerns about heightened risks with the recent general elections and partially eased social distancing guidelines, the KCDC chief said local authorities will be keeping a close eye on their potential impacts on situation in the country for the next two to three weeks.