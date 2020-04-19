Moon Calls for Thorough Preparations for Eased Quarantine System

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in stressed the need for thorough preparations for a phased transition to an eased quarantine regime against COVID-19 amid the recent letup in new cases of infection.In a meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun at the presidential office on Monday, Moon cautioned against complacency, pointing to continuous infections in other countries.The two leaders checked on the situation in the country regarding the virus and exchanged opinions on Seoul’s role in the global fight against the disease as well as measures to cope with possible social challenges post-COVID-19.According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the President Moon expressed thanks for the public's active cooperation with rigorous social distancing measures, and credited them for the recent stabilizing trend the country is seeing.