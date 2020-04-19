FM Kang, UNHCR Chief Discuss Cooperation to Curb COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held phone talks with the chief of the United Nation's refugee agency on Monday to discuss cooperation on COVID-19 and refugee issues.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Kang explained to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi Seoul’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus both at home and abroad, including through humanitarian assistance and provisions.She also evaluated the UNHCR’s various activities on the frontline against the disease and efforts to protect the rights of vulnerable groups.Grandi assessed the efficiency of Seoul’s anti-coronavirus response, saying that it sets an example for other countries.Grandi also expressed hopes to strengthen cooperation between his agency and the South Korean government to help refugees around the world.