Cheong Wa Dae Policy Chief to Meet Biz Leaders, Discuss COVID-19 Crisis

Presidential policy chief Kim Sang-jo will meet with representatives of major local conglomerates this week to discuss efforts to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.
During the meeting slated for Wednesday, Kim and business leaders are expected to share views on the difficulties faced by local companies amid the prospect of a protracted pandemic that will continue to create challenges for exports and investments.
Kim may also use the occasion to seek cooperation from the companies with maintaining jobs, which President Moon Jae-in stressed last week as a top priority in the government's coronavirus countermeasures.
Samsung Electronics President Lee In-yong, Hyundai Motor President Kong Young-woon and LG Group Vice Chairman Kwon Young-soo are among those expected to take part in the meeting.
Kim held a similar meeting with local business leaders after Japan implemented export regulations on South Korea last year.