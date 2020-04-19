Cheong Wa Dae Policy Chief to Meet Biz Leaders, Discuss COVID-19 Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential policy chief Kim Sang-jo will meet with representatives of major local conglomerates this week to discuss efforts to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.During the meeting slated for Wednesday, Kim and business leaders are expected to share views on the difficulties faced by local companies amid the prospect of a protracted pandemic that will continue to create challenges for exports and investments.Kim may also use the occasion to seek cooperation from the companies with maintaining jobs, which President Moon Jae-in stressed last week as a top priority in the government's coronavirus countermeasures.Samsung Electronics President Lee In-yong, Hyundai Motor President Kong Young-woon and LG Group Vice Chairman Kwon Young-soo are among those expected to take part in the meeting.Kim held a similar meeting with local business leaders after Japan implemented export regulations on South Korea last year.