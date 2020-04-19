Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Cheong Wa Dae Policy Chief to Meet Biz Leaders, Discuss COVID-19 Crisis

Write: 2020-04-20 19:17:35Update: 2020-04-20 19:20:06

Cheong Wa Dae Policy Chief to Meet Biz Leaders, Discuss COVID-19 Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential policy chief Kim Sang-jo will meet with representatives of major local conglomerates this week to discuss efforts to overcome the COVID-19 crisis. 

During the meeting slated for Wednesday, Kim and business leaders are expected to share views on the difficulties faced by local companies amid the prospect of a protracted pandemic that will continue to create challenges for exports and investments.

Kim may also use the occasion to seek cooperation from the companies with maintaining jobs, which President Moon Jae-in stressed last week as a top priority in the government's coronavirus countermeasures. 

Samsung Electronics President Lee In-yong, Hyundai Motor President Kong Young-woon and LG Group Vice Chairman Kwon Young-soo are among those expected to take part in the meeting.

Kim held a similar meeting with local business leaders after Japan implemented export regulations on South Korea last year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >