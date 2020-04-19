Trump Says He Rejected S. Korean Offer on Defense Cost Sharing

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he rejected South Korea's offer on defense cost-sharing because his country should be treated fairly.Trump made the remarks during a coronavirus press briefing at the White House.He said that South Korea offered a certain amount of money and he rejected it, saying that his country is doing a "tremendous service" and has to be treated "equitably and fairly."Reuters reported earlier that Trump rejected Seoul's offer to increase its contribution by 13 percent.Trump also dismissed speculation that the U.S. is considering a reduction in its troop presence in South Korea in relation to the defense cost sharing talks.He said that it's not a question of reduction, it's a question of whether South Korea will contribute toward the defense of its own nation.