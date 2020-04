Photo : YONHAP News

Some university and high school students in North Korea reportedly resumed classes recently as the communist country ended extended vacations and lifted closures for some schools.The North Korean propaganda media outlet Naenara said on Monday that as school vacations ended, classes reopened gradually, with seniors in high school and university beginning to take classes.The media said that North Korean quarantine and education officials are taking thorough quarantine measures to prevent the outbreak of the novel coronavirus as schools reopened.The report did not mention when the schools reopened, but they appeared to have resumed on Monday.Schools in North Korea start their new academic year on April 1, a month later than in South Korea.