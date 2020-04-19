Maryland Purchases 500,000 S. Korean Coronavirus Test Kits

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. state of Maryland has reportedly purchased half a million coronavirus test kits from South Korea.The New York Times and other local media outlets reported on Monday that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan secured the nine-million dollar deal to buy kits that can administer 500-thousand tests from a South Korean company.The Republican governor reportedly announced the purchase at a news conference in the state capital of Annapolis alongside his Korean wife, Yumi, saying that she helped secure the test kits.The governor's wife was reportedly involved in negotiations with potential sellers in South Korea, making the phone calls at night.The governor expressed gratitude to the Korean partners who supported his state's fight against COVID-19.