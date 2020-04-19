S. Korea's Exports Fall 27% in First 20 Days of April

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports plunged nearly 27 percent on year in the first 20 days of April amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the nation's outbound shipments came to 21-point-seven billion dollars during the cited period, plunging 26-point-nine percent from the same period last year.The daily average exports during the 20-day period slipped 16-point-eight percent on-year, with two days fewer than last year in the number of working days.The country witnessed drops in most of its major export items as shipments of semiconductors dropped 14-point-nine percent and automobile and petroleum products slipped 28-point-five percent and 53-point-five percent, respectively.By country, shipments to China and the U.S. dropped 17 percent each on-year, while exports to the European Union fell over 32 percent.