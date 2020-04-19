Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea's Exports Fall 27% in First 20 Days of April

Write: 2020-04-21 09:47:55Update: 2020-04-21 18:19:54

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports plunged nearly 27 percent on year in the first 20 days of April amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the nation's outbound shipments came to 21-point-seven billion dollars during the cited period, plunging 26-point-nine percent from the same period last year. 

The daily average exports during the 20-day period slipped 16-point-eight percent on-year, with two days fewer than last year in the number of working days.

The country witnessed drops in most of its major export items as shipments of semiconductors dropped 14-point-nine percent and automobile and petroleum products slipped 28-point-five percent and 53-point-five percent, respectively.  

By country, shipments to China and the U.S. dropped 17 percent each on-year, while exports to the European Union fell over 32 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >