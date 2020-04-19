PM Asks Local Govts to Consider Reopening Outdoor Sports Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

With recent drops in coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has asked local governments to consider reopening outdoor sports facilities as soon as their quarantine steps are ready.The prime minister made the call on Tuesday during a government meeting on COVID-19 responses in Seoul, saying that he is aware many people are waiting for the reopening of outdoor facilities for badminton, tennis and gateball.Chung said that starting Wednesday, the government will also allow the reopening of outdoor public recreational facilities, beginning with national arboretums.The prime minister, however, stressed the need for citizens to keep practicing social distancing rules by maintaining distance from others in public places, daily sanitizing and wearing masks.He also urged people to avoid visiting places and facilities that tend to be crowded.