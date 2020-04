Photo : YONHAP News

The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea has slipped back to single digits.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said nine people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the 24-hour period through 12 a.m. Tuesday, lifting the cumulative tally to 10-thousand-683.It marks the fourth consecutive day with less than 20 daily increases, following 13 reported on Monday, eight on Sunday and 18 on Saturday.Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Daegu each reported two new cases. Five out of the latest patients were recent arrivals from overseas, including three detected at airport quarantine booths.The number of virus-related deaths rose by one to 237, while eight-thousand-213 have been proclaimed fully recovered, up by 99.