Photo : YONHAP News

CNN reports that the U.S. is monitoring intelligence that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in grave danger after undergoing surgery.Citing a US official, the American news agency reported Tuesday on Kim's status.Kim missed the celebration of his grandfather Kim Il-sung's birthday on April 15, raising concerns about his health.CNN said the U.S. National Security Council and Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the matter.