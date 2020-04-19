Trump Not Discussing USFK Troop Reduction with Moon

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he rejected South Korea's offer on defense cost-sharing. During a coronavirus press briefing at the White House, Trump also noted that a reduction of American troops on the Korean Peninsula is not up for discussion.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump says a possible reduction of American troops on the Korean Peninsula is not a topic of discussion with South Korea.During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday, President Trump noted that the focus is rather placed on how much Seoul should pay for the upkeep of the U.S. troops.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: There are reports that you are personally negotiating with President Moon the terms of reduction of U.S. Force on the Korean Peninsula, and there are four scenarios involved. Can you confirm that?)“We are negotiating for President Moon and for South Korea to help us monetarily because we, as you know, we have 32-thousand soldiers there."As the allies are struggling to reach a deal on the thorny issue, a South Korean newspaper recently said Washington could consider reducing the troop size in a bid to pressure Seoul in the negotiations.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We are asking them to pay for a big percentage of what we are doing. It’s not fair. So, it’s not a question of reduction. It’s a question of will they contribute towards the defense of their own nation."The comments came in the wake of media reports that suggested Trump refused Seoul's offer for a 13-percent hike.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"And so now they've offered a certain amount of money and I've rejected it. I just said that we are doing a tremendous service. We have a wonderful feeling and wonderful relationship with each other but we have to be treated equitably and fairly and so that’s where it is right now and what’s going to happen, can’t tell you."Under the previous one-year deal, Seoul paid 870 million dollars. Washington is reportedly demanding Seoul increase its burden to about four billion U.S. dollars.More than four-thousand South Korean employees of the U.S. Forces Korea have been on unpaid furlough since early April as the two sides have yet to reach a deal.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.