Officials Remain Unsure of N. Korean Leader's Condition

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean government officials say they have yet to see any indications of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's alleged health issues following some media reports of his ill health.An official handling North Korea affairs said on Tuesday there hasn't been anything within the boundary of his position that could lead him to suspect the deterioration of Kim's health.Citing the regime leader's latest public outings, the most recent being a ruling party politburo meeting on April 11, the official questioned the credibility of the media reports.Quoting sources inside North Korea, South Korea's web-based media outlet Daily NK reported earlier that Kim underwent a "cardiovascular surgical procedure" on April 12 and is currently recovering.The report mentioned the fact that Kim didn't attend April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather and state founder Kim Il-sung -- the first time he’s done so since taking power in late 2011.Citing a U.S. official, CNN reported that Washington is monitoring intelligence that Kim is in "grave danger" after surgery.South Korea's Unification Ministry declined to officially comment on the reports.