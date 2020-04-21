Presidential Office: No Unusual Signs Suggest Kim's Ill Health

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Presidential Office says it has not detected any indications suggesting the ill health of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.After a CNN report suggested that the U.S. is monitoring intelligence that Kim Jong-un is in grave danger after undergoing surgery, Seoul's Presidential Spokesperson Kang Min-seok issued a brief statement in a text message to reporters.While noting that there is nothing the top office can confirm, the spokesperson added that the South Korean authorities have not detected any unusual signs from North Korea.Earlier on Tuesday(KST), CNN said the U.S. is monitoring intelligence that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in grave danger after undergoing surgery.Kim missed the celebration of his grandfather Kim Il-sung's birthday on April 15, raising concerns about his health.CNN said the U.S. National Security Council and Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the matter.