S. Korea's Rival Parties Hit Impasse in Extra Budget Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties have hit an impasse in their negotiations on the approval of the government's second supplementary budget bill to finance its coronavirus relief program.The ruling Democratic Party(DP), which had pledged to expand the aid to all households prior to the April 15 general elections, is pushing to increase the extra budget by up to four trillion won through government bond issuance.The DP is pushing the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) to cooperate in passing the revised bill within the month in order to make the payments by early May.While agreeing on the need to swiftly pass the bill, the UFP opposes the aid expansion, citing concerns over the country's weakened financial health from the government's record-breaking budget for this year.The UFP supports the seven-point-six-trillion-won extra budget to finance the Moon Jae-in administration's initial proposal to pay one million won to every four-person household with a gross income at or below 70 percent of the total.The government, which also argues the aid should cover only 70 percent of households for fiscal soundness, has left the rival parties to decide whether to increase the budget.