Seoul Doubtful of CNN Report on Kim Jong-un's Grave Health

Anchor: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public since April 11, even missing the annual April 15 celebrations marking the birthday of North Korea's founder, his grandfather Kim Il-sung. CNN reported that the U.S. is monitoring intelligence that Kim is in grave danger. However, the South Korean government says it has not detected any indications suggesting ill health.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The South Korean Presidential Office says it has not detected any indications suggesting the ill health of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.In the wake of a CNN report saying the U.S. is monitoring intelligence that Kim is in grave danger after undergoing surgery, Seoul's Presidential Spokesperson Kang Min-seok issued a brief statement in a text message to reporters.The spokesperson said that there is nothing the top office can confirm but the South Korean authorities have not detected any unusual signs from North Korea.A ranking presidential official told KBS that Kim is staying with his entourage in a provincial region, without specifying where.While other government officials in Seoul also raised doubts about CNN's Monday report, Reuters cited an official with the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department as saying that Kim is not believed to be critically ill.Citing an inside source, Seoul-based Daily NK reported Monday that Kim had cardiovascular surgery at a medical facility around Mount Myohyang, North Pyongan Province on April 12, and was still being treated at a nearby retreat.Kim missed the celebration of his grandfather Kim Il-sung's birthday on April 15, raising concerns about his health. The North Korean leader has been nowhere to be seen since April 11, when he attended a Workers' Party meeting.CNN said that the U.S. National Security Council and Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the matter.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.