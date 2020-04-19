S. Korea Expresses Deep Regret Over Abe's Offering to Controversial War Shrine

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government expressed deep regret over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sending a ritual offering to the Yasukuni Shrine, a war shrine symbolizing Japan's past militarism.In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry expressed deep regret and disappointment regarding Abe's continued offerings to the shrine, which it described as a symbolic structure that "beautifies Japan's colonial exploitation and war of aggression."The ministry strongly urged Japan's political leaders to face up to history, humbly look back on the country's past wrongdoings and display their remorse through actions as part of their resolve to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties.Japan's Kyodo News said on Tuesday that Abe sent the offering in the form of a ritual tree, marking the shrine's annual spring festival.Since visiting the war shrine in late 2013 after returning to power the previous year, Abe has been making offerings regularly for the shrine's spring and fall festivals, as well as on August 15 which marks the country's 1945 surrender in World War Two.The Yasukuni Shrine honors nearly two-point-five million war dead, including 14 Class-A war criminals, and visits by Japanese political leaders have drawn sharp criticism from neighboring countries, including South Korea.