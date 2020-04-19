UFP Sides with Gov't on COVID-19 Relief Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The government and ruling camp continue to be at odds over whether COVID-19 emergency relief funds should go to all households. Amid such differences, the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has sided with the government, saying the funds should only go to 70 percent of households.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has reiterated the need to provide COVID-19 relief funds to all South Korean people and asked for the United Future Party’s(UFP) cooperation on the matter.DP Floor Leader Lee In-young expressed hope during a meeting at the National Assembly on Tuesday that the UFP will keep the promise it made during the general elections. He cited former UFP Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn’s promise to provide 500-thousand won to each person while on the campaign trail.The DP also denounced the Finance Ministry’s call for the relief funds to be provided only to 70 percent of households, claiming the ministry is engaging in politics.The UFP, for its part, reiterated that it supports the Moon Jae-in administration's initial proposal to pay one million won to every four-person household with a gross income at or below 70 percent of the total.The UFP’s chief policymaker, Kim Jae-won, said his party will seek to swiftly pass the seven-point-six trillion-won budget bill drawn up to provide the relief funds if the ruling camp raises no issue.In response to claims the UFP’s stance goes against Hwang’s election pledge, Kim said Hwang had promised to provide 500-thousand won to each person on the premise that 100 trillion won in funds would be secured.On the DP repeating its proposal to hold a meeting of floor leaders, Kim said his party believes such a meeting can take place after the government and the DP iron out differences over the scope of recipients of COVID-19 emergency relief funds.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.