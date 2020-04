Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is not believed to be critically ill, according to Chinese officials.Reuters reported the assessment of Kim’s alleged health condition Tuesday, quoting an official of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department, which deals with issues regarding the North.Hours earlier, CNN said the United States is monitoring intelligence that Kim is in grave danger after surgery, triggering speculation over his health. His unusual absence from the commemorations for his grandfather’s birthday last Wednesday also drew attention.The South Korean presidential office said it has not detected any signs indicating the North Korean leader is gravely ill.