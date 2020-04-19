S. Korea to Spend Over 300 Bln Won to Build Nuclear Decommissioning Research Centers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to spend over 300 billion won to establish nuclear decommissioning research centers in line with the Moon Jae-in administration's pledge to reduce reliance on nuclear power.Under the Energy Ministry's 322-point-three-billion-won plan announced Tuesday, construction of a main center on the border between the southern port cities of Busan and Ulsan and a branch in Gyeongju will begin in the second half of 2021.The research labs will focus on the development and commercialization of safe decommissioning technologies that will also help promote the local industry's global competitiveness.State-run energy firms, including Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company, will inject 193-point-four billion won into the plan, with the central and regional governments spending 128-point-nine billion won.The government earlier announced a new energy blueprint to significantly reduce dependence on nuclear and fossil fuel-based energy, while expanding the use of sustainable resources.Eleven out of 24 reactors in South Korea are set to retire by the end of 2030.