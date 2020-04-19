Trump to Temporarily Suspend Immigration to US due to COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will temporarily halt immigration into the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Trump tweeted on Monday that “in light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our great American Citizens,” he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the U.S.Trump stopped short of elaborating which immigration program will be affected.The White House has also yet to provide an explanation on Trump’s announcement.AFP cited that Trump’s tweet came as protests have taken place in some parts of the U.S. against stay-at-home orders triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report said at least 22 million Americans have lost their jobs since sweeping lockdowns were implemented to slow the spread of the virus.